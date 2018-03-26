Softball earns two wins to finish non-conference play

Cal Poly softball ended non-conference play with two wins in a three game series at the Matador Classic in Northridge, California Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday: Cal Poly vs. Pacific

Cal Poly (16-13) never lost the lead in a 6-3 win over Pacific (10-20). In the bottom of the first, senior third baseman Stephanie Heyward stole second base after being walked. Sophomore first baseman Hailey Martin’s single allowed Heyward to score for the 1-0 lead.

The Mustangs dominated in the third inning with four runs. A throwing error by the Tigers allowed freshman pinch runner Sarah Wulff to score, as the Mustangs put runners on both second and third base. The Tigers’ starting righthander Marissa Young then walked three Mustangs, allowing three more Cal Poly runs to give the Mustangs a 5-0 lead.

The Tigers got on the board in the top of the fifth inning with one run, but the Mustangs continued to take advantage of errors by Pacific. Heyward got to first base after being hit by a pitch, then advanced to second due to a wild pitch and reached home after two more errors by the Tigers for the 6-1 lead.

Senior righthander Lindsey Chalmers allowed four hits in the top of the seventh inning, but the Tigers only scored twice, and the Mustangs opened the weekend with a 6-3 win. Cal Poly had zero errors while Pacific had seven, as the Mustangs scored six runs on only five hits.

Saturday: Cal Poly vs. Georgia Tech

Cal Poly was unable to take the lead against Georgia Tech (18-10) Saturday. The Yellow Jackets got on the board early, finding the 1-0 lead at the top of the third inning on a run-scoring double.

The Mustangs quickly responded as senior center fielder Amanda Sandoval scored from third after a single by Heyward. However, it would be the only Cal Poly run of the game.

The Yellow Jackets tallied the go-ahead run on a single by left fielder Cameron Stanford in the top of the fourth inning, and both teams went scoreless for the remaining innings for Georgia Tech’s 2-1 win.

Sunday: Cal Poly vs. Santa Clara

Chalmers recorded three strikeouts in her second complete game of the weekend as Cal Poly defeated Santa Clara 4-1 Sunday. With two wins on the weekend, she improved her record to 11-4.

The Broncos opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning for a 1-0 lead.

The Mustangs responded in the top of the second inning. Junior catcher Noa Yakir’s double advanced sophomore designated hitter Shelby Jeffries to third base. Senior second baseman Alejandra Garcia singled to bring Jeffries home to tie the game. Sandoval’s sacrifice fly allowed Yakir to score for the 2-1 lead.

Senior shortstop Chelsea Convissar hit her second home run of the season for a 3-1 advantage in the top of the fifth inning. Yakir hit a sacrifice fly to send Wulff home for the 4-1 win.

Cal Poly opens Big West Conference play at home with a three game series against UC Riverside this coming weekend. The Mustangs are undefeated at Bob Janssen Field this season and will play a doubleheader against the Highlanders Friday.