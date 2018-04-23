Softball evens conference record with series sweep over CSUN

The Cal Poly softball team completed a series sweep against CSUN Saturday, winning 1-0 at Bob Janssen Field.

Video by Sawyer Milam and Sydney Finkel

At the bottom of the third inning, senior shortstop Chelsea Convissar hit a deep ball to left field as it bounced off the wall for a double. Then, freshman left fielder Noellah Ramos utilized a sacrifice bunt to advance Convissar to third.

After senior third baseman Stephanie Hayward was walked, sophomore first baseman Hailey Martin hit a line-drive single up the right side of the infield to bring Convissar home for the only points of the game. However, the Mustang’s run was cut short after junior right fielder Crimson Kaiser hit a pop-fly for the final out of the inning.

At the top of the sixth inning, the Matadors had runners in scoring position at second and third base with one out left. Senior right hander Lindsey Chalmers then intentionally walked the Matador’s power hitter to load the bases as second baseman Haileigh Gonzalez was up next on the plate. Gonzalez came close to hitting a grand slam as she hit a ball deep to left field but it was just inside the foul line. The Mustangs would escape the inning and allow zero runs as Gonzalez grounded out to first base for the final out.

The game came down to the wire as the Matadors gained runners on third and second base with two outs at the top of the seventh inning. However, Chalmers would strikeout third baseman Jessica Alexander for the final out and complete the series sweep.

“We went 3-0 so that was fun and we competed every single pitch,” head coach Jenny Condon said. “Our seniors led the way and have helped lead the way all the year, and the team showed up and played hard every single game.”

The Mustangs will next travel to Long Beach State from April 28-29 where they will take on the 49ers in an away series. The series begins with a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m. followed by the final game Sunday at 1 p.m.