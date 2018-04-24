Softball sweeps series-opening doubleheader versus CSUN

Senior shortstop Chelsea Convissar's double lead to the Mustangs' first run of the game. Brian Truong | Mustang News

The Cal Poly softball team swept their series-opening doubleheader versus Cal State Northridge Saturday, Apr. 21.

With the wins, Cal Poly (21-19, 5-6) moved into fourth place in the Big West Conference standings while CSUN (18-31, 3-8) fell into a tie for last place.

Game One

Lindsay Chalmers pitched her 13th complete game of the season and senior third baseman Stephanie Hayward went 3-for-3 to help lead Cal Poly to a 5-2 win over the Matadors.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a double by Hayward that scored senior shortstop Chelsea Convissar.

Cal Poly’ hot bats pushed the lead to 4-0 after RBI singles by sophomore first baseman Hailey Martin and junior right fielder Crimson Kaiser.

CSUN tried to rally, cutting the lead to 4-2 with a 2-run homer by right fielder Megan Stevens.

Cal Poly, added an insurance run in the bottom half of the 6th inning as Kaiser scored Heyward with a sacrifice fly.

The Matadors were able to advance a runner to third base in the top of the 7th, but Chalmers was able to record the final out for the Mustangs.

Chalmers pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits and two runs to improve her record to 15-7 on the season.

Game Two

Cal Poly took the second game in walk-off fashion as Convissar singled home Makenna Young from the third base in the bottom of the seventh inning to send the Mustangs home with a 3-2 victory.

The Matadors built an early 2-0 lead following a solo home run by third baseman Jessica Alexander in the third inning and an RBI sacrifice fly by second baseman Haileigh Gonzalez.

The Mustangs got their first run across the plate after a double by Convissar in the bottom of the 6th inning to make it a 2-1 game.

Cal Poly loaded the bases later that inning and, with two outs, Kaiser drew a full-count walk to force home Ramos to tie the game at two.

Freshman starting pitcher Dakota Casper lasted four innings allowing one run on four hits while Shelby Jeffries and allowed two hits and one run in two innings pitched.

Chalmers recorded her second win of the day as she pitched the top of the seventh to improve her record to 16-7.

Cal Poly and CSUN complete the three-game series Sunday, Apr. 22 with a 1 p.m. matchup.