Spring craft sale showcases handmade art

Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) kicked off their Spring Craft Sale May 1, featuring local and student artists who sold handmade jewelry, ceramics, prints and more. The semi-annual event was held May 1 to May 3 in the University Union Plaza.

Agriculture and environmental plant science freshman Mari Debarros participated in the craft sale for the first time this quarter.

“This is amazing, I can get my name out and connect with people,” Debarros said.

Debarros wire wraps rocks she finds on local beaches while out with family and friends.

“The rocks are just beautiful,” she said. “Every time I look at them I’m amazed at how different each one is.”

Local artist Leslie Nelson is a veteran of the craft sale and has sold her gemstone jewelry in the community for many years.

“When I come here I try to do as much as I can to help the other students out,” Nelson said. “I bring all my extra display materials and share, because that stuff can be pricey.”

Marine science junior Kellen Breitenbach always considered her art to be more a pastime, but encouragement from her friends inspired her to sell her work for the first time.

“I take a lot of my inspiration from tattoos and stuff, so all my prints are not landscapes or anything like that, they’re a small design in the middle of the page,” she said.

Breitenbach makes prints that reflect what she sees in nature, particularly the ocean.

“I love octop[i], so in a lot of my drawings you’ll see tentacles coming out of random places,” Breitenbach said.



The sale will be held again fall quarter. Students who would like their work featured can contact ASI for a vendor application.