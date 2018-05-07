Spring Stampede date announced

Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) Events announced Monday that the fourth annual Spring Stampede concert will take place Saturday, June 2. The featured artist has not been announced yet, but within minutes of the event’s release, more than 60 Cal Poly students already had showed an interest.

Political science junior Jake Watkins was one of the first to say he was “going” on ASI Events Facebook event page. He said Spring Stampede has been a staple to his experience at Cal Poly.

“It’s the one event that all Cal Poly students can get excited for in spring, which brings a lot of people together,” Watkins said. “The last two headliners were a blast, so this year’s concert definitely has some hype to live up to.”

In past years, Cal Poly has welcomed entertainers like Flosstradamus, T-Pain and Jai Wolf. Musical Entertainment Assistant for ASI Events Jennie Diaz said that this year’s headlining artist will be announced on ASI Events Instagram and Facebook.

“We really took student feedback into consideration when organizing everything,” Diaz wrote in an email to Mustang News.

ASI Events is also holding an event called So You Think You Can DJ May 11 in the University Union Plaza. It will feature five potential DJ’s to open for this year’s Spring Stampede and will begin at 6:30 p.m. Students can listen and vote on their favorite DJ while free Woodstock’s Pizza will be provided to all attendants.

More information about tickets for this year’s Spring Stampede will be announced soon.