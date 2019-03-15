St. Patty’s Bar Crawl, SLO Film Festival and Lacrosse in Spanos Stadium: What’s happening in SLO this weekend

Friday, March 15

Spring Break Pink Bash

Head to The Academy SLO for free food, drinks, Victoria’s Secret giveaways and live DJ Let’s Karpool. First 25 guests get a free Victoria’s Secret PINK goody bag.

The Academy SLO

3 -5 p.m.

Free

Jacob Jonas The Company

Come to the free master class for intermediate and advanced dancers in The Pavilion at the Performing Arts Center. Afterward, head on over to Alex and Faye Spanos Theatre to watch the Jacob Jonas The Company in action. Dancers attending the class may use the promo code: “JONAS.”

Alex and Faye Spanos Theatre

8 p.m.

Men’s Lacrosse in Spanos Stadium

The Mustangs are coming off of a stretch of three home games. Under the leadership of the seniors, they are working towards a WCLL Championship and an invitation to the MCLA National Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Alex G. Spanos Stadium

7 p.m.

Free with Cal Poly ID, $10 General Admission

Midnight Breakfast

Cruise on over to 805 Kitchen for some late night breakfast. The first 300 students get in for free.

805 Kitchen

9:30 p.m.

Free for first 300 students

Saturday, March 16

Love SLO

Love SLO will hold an entire day of community service, including cheering on the Special Olympics and their Unified Partners in a basketball game.

San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza

9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Morro Bay Pub Crawl

Grab your friends and “crawl” on over to Morro Bay’s first pub crawl. Put on your green and gold clothing and begin your crawl at The Siren on 900 Main St.

900 Main St., Morro Bay

6 p.m.

21+

Irish Festival and Leprechaun Fun Run

Wild 106.1 is hosting a fun run and festival with beer tasting, a costume contest, and more.

9315 Pismo Ave., Atascadero

10 a.m.



Sunday, March 17

St. Patrick’s Day in Downtown SLO

Most bars, including McCarthy’s Irish Pub, Mother’s Tavern, SLO Brew and Frog & Peach, will open at 6 a.m. Sunday morning to celebrate St. Patty’s.

Downtown San Luis Obispo

6 a.m.

St. Patty’s Day Breakfast

Head to The Cliff’s Hotel and Spa for an $18 breakfast, including a pint of Trustworthy Hoppy Amber Ale.

2757 Shell Beach Rd., Pismo Beach

7 – 10 a.m.

$18

St. Patrick’s Day Irish Hills Hike

Put your hiking shoes on and head to Madonna Road & Devaul Ranch Drive Trailhead, Irish Hills. ECOSLO will provide a guide to take you on an adventure through Irish Hills.

1599 Devaul Ranch Dr., San Luis Obispo

4 – 7 p.m.

Free

It’s a wrap! The closing night of the 25th annual SLO Film Festival will end with an awards celebration.

Fremont Theater

6 p.m.

Free

St. Patty’s Day Improv Comedy

7Sisters Brewing Company

7-9 p.m.

Free