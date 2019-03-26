Starting today, Cal Poly will use students’ preferred names in directory as step toward inclusivity

Cal Poly students, staff and faculty will be listed under their preferred name in the Cal Poly directory beginning March 25. A campus-wide email from Information Technology Services announced the change March 22, recognizing the importance of a name to individual identity.

What is changing

While the Cal Poly portal already allowed users to add a preferred name different from their legal name, the directory was only searchable by legal name. Now, only preferred names will be listed.

The email stated the update is in response to requests from students, faculty and staff.

To set a preferred name in your Cal Poly portal, log in and click the Personal Info tab. Under “My Info” click edit in the Preferred Name box. Write your preferred name and click save. Students who identify with their legal name will not need to make any changes. The portal automatically sets preferred names to be the same as legal names until manually edited.

Why it matters

Environmental management and protection junior Autumn Ford identifies with a different name than the one given to her at birth. She is a member of the Student Diversity Advisory Committee and has been advocating for university changes supportive of individual identity.

“This change matters because it’s important to have someone’s identity seen and heard and for their agency to be in their own hands to show who they are in the directory,” Ford said. “[This change] will increase identity visibility.”

Leece Larue, a philosophy junior who uses they/them pronouns, also identifies with a different name than their birth name. Larue said they think the change is a positive step toward a more inclusive campus.

“Even if some people think this is a small change and granted, it is small compared to others actions the university could take, but everyday changes can help affirm who a person is,” Larue said. “Instead of having to go explain to every person why their name is different than the one in the directory, it’s cool that someone doesn’t have to disclose that every time.”

Larue said they have been concerned in the past about people not being able to find them in the directory because their preferred name was not searchable. While Larue hopes the university will find more ways to support all identities, they view this as a good start.

“This will help marginalized students dictate their own experience at Cal Poly,” Laure said.