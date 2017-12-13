Staying in San Luis Obispo for the holidays? Check out these festive events around the county

After finals week, the holiday season will kick off with a number of events around San Luis Obispo County. Here are a few events to catch if you’re staying in town:

Christmas Day at Madonna Inn

From noon to 10 p.m. Christmas Day, Alex Madonna’s Gold Rush Steak House will be celebrating the holiday with seasonal entrees, decorations and freshly made holiday pastries.

Madonna Inn’s Assistant Marketing Manager Audrey Pearce said the Inn decorates differently for the holidays each year.

“Every Christmas Day experience at Madonna Inn is one of a kind,” Pearce said.

Cambria Christmas Market

From now until Dec. 23, Cambria Pines Lodge is hosting its annual Cambria Christmas Market, modeled after German Christmas markets. The main attraction of this event is the spectacular light displays throughout the gardens and main building. In addition, the market has food booths, live music and vendors selling local products.

Hearst Castle Twilight Tours

From Dec. 17 to Dec. 30, Hearst Castle will lead guided tours of William Randolph Hearst’s prized art collection. The castle will be decorated for the holidays with lights and Christmas trees.

Morro Bay Winterfest

For the month of December, Morro Bay is hosting its inaugural Winterfest, which includes various events that change each day. From now until Dec. 25, there will be all day discounts at stores throughout Morro Bay.

A Christmas Story in San Luis Obispo

Join popular Christmas movie character Ralphie Parker for a night at the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theater for a play rendition of the classic holiday movie, A Christmas Story. Tickets can be purchased from now until Dec. 23.