Student enterprise and Poly Plant Shop bring holiday cheer with poinsettias

A group of five students makes up the Poinsettia Enterprise. They’ve spent the last eight months growing poinsettias from the seed up, and now they are ready to be sold. Last weekend, the students partnered with the Poly Plant Shop for their annual Holiday Sale. In addition to poinsettias, the shop sold student-made wreaths and other Christmas decor.

The sale of more than 500 poinsettias brought in approximately $10,000 to the project, which will be divided between the five students as well as the horticulture department. However, poinsettias are still for sale through the end of December.

Plant prices range from $5 five-inch pots to $50 ten-inch pots, with multiple options in between. Plants can be bought at the Poly Plant Shop.

Laura Hoover visited the poinsettia greenhouses to get more information on the project. Watch to learn more.