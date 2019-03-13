Student-run taxpayer programs VITA and LITC help hundreds in the community

The Cal Poly Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is providing free tax-return-preparation assistance in an effort to aid underprivileged communities in the San Luis Obispo community.

As part of the VITA Senior Project class (BUS 416), more than 125 business administration students host VITA clinics every Saturday. The Winter clinics started Feb. 2 and will end March 16. Through the program, students get hands-on experience by interacting with clients and preparing tax return forms.

VITA is sanctioned and coordinated by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and California Franchise Tax Board. The students are IRS-certified prior to preparing the tax returns.

The tax clinic is completely free and no appointment is necessary, which is, according to business administration senior Christine Nunez, what sets the program apart from other tax preparation services.

“A lot of people do their taxes through TurboTax or through certain companies like H&R Block where you have to pay,” Nunez said. “It’s a really nice program that we can offer the community.”

When a client arrives at the tax clinic, they are welcomed by student greeters who hand out three forms. After filling out those forms, the client is taken to an interview in which other students ask about the tax-related documents. In order to be accepted to participate in the tax clinic, the client is required to have their Social Security Card, government issued identification, 2017 tax returns and 2018 tax-related documents. Once a client is cleared, another set of students meet the client and prepare the tax returns.

Five weeks into the VITA program this year, students have filed 350 tax returns. Nunez said this experience has helped her put her tax knowledge to use.

“The reason why [VITA] is so important is because no one really teaches students how to do taxes themselves,” Nunez said. “This experience has given me the opportunity to learn about the importance of filing my taxes, understanding where my wages go and why taxes are taken out of my salary.”

The students are responsible for preparing the tax return forms. Faculty and volunteer certified public accountants (CPAs) review the tax returns before submitting them to be filed.