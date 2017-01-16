Student runs through glass door at Rec Center

The entire door shattered, but the man was not injured. | Chris Gateley/Mustang News

A man ran through a glass door in the lobby at the Recreation Center on Monday afternoon while chasing after a basketball.

The entire door shattered, but he was not injured.

“I didn’t actually believe what I was seeing at first and then I was like, ‘Alright, now we need to go fix that,'” facilities supervisor and recreation, parks and tourism administration sophomore Hannah Saltonstall said.

This is the first time that door has shattered. A few years ago, there was a crash elsewhere in the building, according to Saltonstall.

“I was kind of scared, shocked and amazed that no one got hurt,” kinesiology sophomore Emily Werner said. “They ran completely through the door and ended up on the other side with no scratches on him.”

Immediately after the incident, bystanders were seen taking photos and some put the photos on Snapchat, according to Werner.

The Recreation Center is celebrating its five-year anniversary tomorrow in the lobby.