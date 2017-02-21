Low student turnout at Rental Housing Inspection Program meeting

City council and roughly 180 members of the community gathered at the San Luis Obispo Veteran’s Hall Thursday evening to discuss the direction of the current Rental Housing Inspection Program.

The goal of the meeting was to bring together members to share ideas. However, little progress was made for the first two hours of the event, and residents gradually left 45 minutes into the forum.

“It definitely hasn’t gone where I hoped,” councilman Aaron Gomez said while the discussion split into groups to develop ideas to present to the council.

For the first hour, a moderator initiated a series of questions through a powerpoint that asked residents to discuss what they’d like to see come out of the meeting and how to communicate with each other. When given the microphone, some residents questioned the amount of time taken to advance the conversation toward policy changes.

“It was a complete failure because many residents left before public comment. The main reason to have this meeting is to hear the public,” Dan Carpenter, former San Luis Obispo councilman and local resident, said.

Public comment did not occur until two and a half hours into the event when nearly 50 percent of the attendees left.

The majority of those present lived in San Luis Obispo for at least 20 years. Less than 10 Cal Poly students showed up.

Only one Cal Poly student remained during the wrap-up of the public comment where he expressed that he’d like to see more resources available to students regarding their rights as tenants. Other community members, including Cal Poly graduate Paul Rys, agreed.

“Students have the right to opt out of the program as tenants and the City of San Luis Obispo hasn’t communicated that,” Rys, a small-time property manager, said. “The students have been deliberately not informed.”

Carpenter also said that some of the Rental Housing Inspection Program was unfairly targeted to students.

“In my opinion, the non-student residents’ motivation for the program was to drive students out of neighborhoods,” Carpenter said.

Students, specifically those from Cal Poly, were addressed frequently in the proposal section of the evening. Rys mentioned it’s not the responsibility of the city to provide housing for students, but rather Cal Poly’s. He and other residents suggested looking at what other universities do in terms of city-student housing relations.

Toward the end of the discussion, members brought forth their ideas about where they see the housing program going. Many stated that they simply wanted to repeal it, making modifications along the way, including education programs for tenants.

While the forum served as a space to share ideas and concerns, nothing was set in stone. City council will continue to review comments in its next meeting on February 21 at 4 p.m. in the Council Chamber at 990 Palm St.