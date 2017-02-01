Students and staff protest Trump’s immigration ban and border wall

Students, staff, faculty and community members gathered on Mott Lawn Tuesday afternoon for the “#NoBansNoWalls” march. They were protesting President Donald Trump’s recent immigration ban and plan to build a wall on the Mexican-American border.

The event was organized by Cal Poly’s Student Collective — a new group on campus that promotes solidarity not only within Cal Poly, but also the San Luis Obispo community. A group of approximately 50 students organized the event, and a Facebook group was created the day before the march.

“I’m really happy with the turnout, we literally made the Facebook event yesterday,” psychology senior Zulema Aleman said. “And this isn’t our last protest that we are doing. So you guys can expect way more from us.”

Protesters started at Mott Lawn and marched around campus. Below is an interactive map with their route:

Graphic by Austin Linthicum and Brendan Matsuyama

The protest was scheduled at the same time as the “Shut Down Milo Yiannopoulos” protest outside of the Alex and Faye Spanos Theatre. The “#NoBansNoWalls” march was intended to divert attention away from Yiannopoulos and focus on national issues such as the immigration ban, Aleman said.

Video by Gurpreet Bhoot