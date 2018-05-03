Students empowered to “Find Your Why” at the annual Defining Her Future: a Women in Leadership Conference

Hundreds of students spent the day surrounded by passionate, empowered women and men from around Cal Poly campus and various professional industries at the annual Defining Her Future: A Women in Leadership Conference.

The conference, hosted by Cal Poly Women in Business, provided attendees the opportunity to connect, learn and grow as leaders together through executive breakout panels and networking sessions.

This year’s theme “Finding Your Why” encouraged students and executives to evaluate passions that influence how one chooses to spend their time professionally and personally.