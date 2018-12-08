Spinning streaks of colorful light captivated an audience gathered on the Cal Poly campus, where three individuals manipulated colorful LED props that lit up the night sky. When they stopped, they were met with cheers for an encore.

SLO GLO is a glow-in-the-dark flow arts club on campus, where members combine skill-based movement with personal expression while using props that glow to practice their art and entertain those watching their performances. The club holds events on campus and at locations in the San Luis Obispo area.

For almost 10 years, the SLO GLO has provided a place for students to learn and practice Flow Arts, a broad term used to describe a way of manipulating and dancing with a prop. The original members started out mostly spinning glow sticks on strings, but their practice has now evolved to include more art forms and performances with a variety of LED Flow Arts props and styles.

President and mechanical engineering senior Nick Tuong said that the first time he saw a SLO GLO performance, he was mesmerized.

“I absolutely loved how they twisted and twirled and jumped and leaped with all these light patterns, and the only thing that I could think about at the time, besides ‘oh my god, that’s amazing,’ is ‘I have to be able to do that,'” Tuong said.