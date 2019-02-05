Students surprise their Valentines with Take it SLO singing telegrams

Cal Poly acappella group Take it SLO will have a booth in the University Union plaza Feb. 4-8 to take orders for their annual Valentine’s Day singing telegrams.

For $10 to $20, Take it SLO members will serenade anyone of your choosing, just in time for Valentine’s Day. With a professor’s permission, the group will even perform singing telegrams in classrooms.

“We did this last year, and it was just really fun to do,” business senior and Take it SLO Treasurer Nick Crossen said.

Students can choose from a list of eight songs, including “Stand by Me,” “Haven’t Met You Yet,” “Teenage Dream” and “Let’s Stay Together.”

An on-campus telegram costs $10, a two-song telegram costs $15 and an off-campus performance costs $20.

Communication studies junior and Take it SLO member Noah Vaca said the group made around $300 last year from approximately 25 telegrams.

Take it SLO was founded in 2003 and have performed at the Performing Arts Center (PAC), Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market and Hearst Castle, among other venues. The acappella group is entirely student-run and welcomes members of all majors.

The group will perform the telegrams Feb. 11-15.