SubSessions has finally had enough of noise ordinances. Its solution? A silent disco.

SubSessions will be holding its first official silent disco, Silent Sessions, on Saturday, Feb. 23. The 18+ event, sponsored by event production company HUSHconcerts, will take place from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the San Luis Obispo Guild Hall.

“It’s kind of a way to kick off our year,” SubSessions co-founder and business administration senior Wes Berger said. “We want to introduce and see how the silent disco aspect is responded to, so people enjoy it and want to make it a thing here.”

The event will feature eight DJs in total, but two will play at a time on each channel, battling one another for listeners. One channel will have house, disco and techno music, while the other will have bass, hip hop and experimental music.

The lineup will primarily include SubSessions members and local artists, such as Club 91, but not all artists have been announced yet. Berger said visual artists will show live projections, and hangout areas will be dispersed throughout the venue.

“I am constantly seeing a lack in space for artists to express themselves, so I constantly want to give them more places to go, as well as just bring people together,” Berger said. “We’re experimenting. We’re trying to get by. We’re doing the best we can, but we’re still throwing parties for our friends to some extent.”

Berger said SubSessions hopes Silent Sessions will create momentum for its Stoke the World festival in the summer, which will be their biggest event yet.

Silent Session tickets can be purchased online for $15.