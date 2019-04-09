Tau Kappa Eppsilon disaffiliated for two years, found in violation of hazing

The Cal Poly Rho Omicron chapter of the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity has been disaffiliated from the university for at least two years for violating the student code of conduct and state laws during its pledge process for several years.

The violating acts included forcing underaged pledges to drink alcohol and do push-ups. The fraternity also used chapter money to host the events in which hazing took place, University Spokesperson Matt Lazier wrote in an email to Mustang News.

Cal Poly has also requested for TKE national headquarters to cease the chapter’s operations and revoke their recognition during their suspension period.

The suspension will last until at least Winter 2021 and is effective immediately.

According to the Cal Poly Greek Life, the fraternity was found in violation of hazing, conspiracy to haze, alcohol, health and safety, disorderly behavior and violations of laws and policies.

Any attempts to operate independently from Cal Poly during the suspension could lead to further sanctions, according to Lazier.

If in two years the chapter wishes to be reestablished, members will be required to attend hazing prevention workshops, Men & Masculinity training, and PULSE (Peers Understanding Listening Supporting Educating) education seminars, Lazier wrote.

Members of TKE have not returned requests for comment.

Suspensions

TKE is the fourth fraternity this academic year to be suspended for violations involving hazing. However, they are only the second fraternity to be suspended for two years this academic year.

Asian Interest fraternity Lambda Phi Epsilon was suspended in October 2018 for a minimum of two years for systematic hazing. Sigma Pi and Kappa Sigma are currently suspended until June 15, 2019, but have not lost university recognition.