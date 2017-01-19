Techno for hope: Nonprofit teams up with musical artists

House and techno music will meet with local nonprofit Along Comes Hope at Intellectual Dance Music (IDM) Productions’ The Get It Gathering on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The event will host performances by Big Eye, Mathew Phillips and Sean Raya at the San Luis Obispo Guild Hall. Big Eye and Mathew Phillips are both Cal Poly students and Sean Raya is from San Francisco.

Along Comes Hope has helped children affected by cancer and their families since 2013. The nonprofit worked with founder of IDM Productions Ryan Fullerton to make The Get It Gathering happen for the first time.

Recreation, parks and tourism administration senior Fullerton said that he didn’t want to wait any longer to start his career in event planning and wanted to pursue fusing music and giving back to the community. Looking to collaborate with a local charity, Fullerton said that Along Comes Hope just clicked.

“I feel like at every event we could always do good, whether that’s raising money for a good cause or raising awareness,” Fullerton said. “Bringing like-minded people together around something like music really empowers a lot of things.”

In the future, Fullerton wants to host events like this as often as once a month.

“I want IDM to be more than just concerts,” Fullerton said. “I really want it to develop a community in the area so we can positively

impact society.”

The Get it Gathering set designer Cleo Mayer said that combining house and techno music with charity is something rarely seen at traditional events, but fits well with the music’s culture.

“It’s something that you don’t see a lot from most dance music events,” theater sophomore Mayer said. “The charity aspect really goes back to the roots of this whole scene: peace, love, respect.”

According to CEO and founder of Along Comes Hope, Jenny Mulks Wieneke, the event will be a great way to get some social interaction with the community and have fun while partying for a purpose.

Tickets can be purchased for $4 online and $6 at the door. All ages are welcome.