Ten Most Popular Places On Campus

10. Bus stops: PAC and Library

Many students come to Cal Poly with no car of their own, but thankfully, SLO has a trustworthy public transportation system. By taking the buses, students can get from campus to downtown, grocery stores and many of the neighborhoods around SLO. With your PolyCard, you have unlimited fares on any of the buses or shuttles within the SLO Transit system. And, by downloading the SLO Transit app, it’s fairly easy to get around town with some practice. There are two different bus stops on campus, making it convenient to hop on and off. There’s one by the library (on the side by Campus Market) and another outside the PAC. “The bus system is important because cars aren’t always accessible for everyone to have, especially freshman, and buses allow students to explore off campus,” art junior Emily Musgrove. “Getting off campus is refreshing, and gives opportunities for freshmen to join the SLO community.”

If you’ve never used public transportation before, make sure you know basic bus etiquette: enter from the front of the bus and exit from the middle, stand up at a stop when you see the bus approaching so the driver knows you need to be picked up, and understand which side of the street has the stop going the direction you need to go. Happy travels!