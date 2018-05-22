The Academy Chorro student housing to open this fall

This post has been paid for by The Academy Chorro and does not reflect the editorial coverage of Mustang News.

On the corner of Foothill Blvd. and Chorro St. is a new student housing community set to open Sept. 2018. The Academy is San Luis Obispo’s newest off-campus student housing complex, holding 96 beds in 27 fully furnished units, each with their own washer and dryer. It is within close proximity to campus as well as neighboring grocery stores and restaurants.

The building provides students with a state-of-the-art fitness center with motion studio, indoor bike lounge and repair station, high-speed wifi, complimentary coffee bar, study rooms, gaming area, open air courtyard and rooftop terrace.

With Cal Poly’s growing population, students are finding the housing search more challenging. The Academy has heard that when students look for housing, they encounter old buildings, outdated amenities and furniture, not enough new options and insufficient parking. The Academy hopes to alleviate these challenges by creating new housing in close proximity to campus that sits right on the bus line, as well as providing residents with an automated parking system.

“Our long term goal is to be the best student housing available in SLO, not just with our amenities and options, but with our community and service as well. We want to enhance our residents’ time in college and take some of the ‘real life pressure’ off their hands for a while,” General Manager Laura Hamilton said.

The Academy does promos and giveaways to followers on their social media, as well as hard hat tours every Friday, scheduled in advance, from 3 to 5 p.m. The first move-in date for The Academy is Sept. 14. Follow The Academy Chorro on Facebook and Instagram for more information.