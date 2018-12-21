The Cal Poly Cat Program has helped find homes for over 3,000 cats roaming campus

In the early 1990s, hundreds of feral cats roamed Cal Poly’s campus and the surrounding neighborhoods. Some were pets students had abandoned. Others were the offspring of cats brought in by the agriculture department for pest control.

Animal science senior Garret Quindimil started the Cal Poly Cat Program in 1992, when he found the cat population to be around 400. Back then, volunteers operated out of an outdoor shed that held up to four cats. Volunteers would wake up early in the morning and stay out late at night to rescue cats using a “fur friendly” trapping system.

Since then, the program has found homes for close to 3,000 cats and kittens thanks to a team of hardworking, self-proclaimed crazy cat ladies.

“We were so successful with trapping cats, socializing them and finding them good homes, [and] that just inspired us to do more,” Executive Director Sharon Dobson, who has been with the program since it started, said. “I feel like it gives me a lot of purpose.”

With over 100 different student and community volunteers, the cat program works to manage and support all cats regardless of their situation. They feed the remaining feral cats of Cal Poly, take in cats who have been left behind, help babysit cats for months on end and even save cats who shelters have deemed unadoptable and who would otherwise be euthanized.

The feral ones who are unable to be domesticated are trapped, vaccinated and spayed or neutered to decrease the surrounding population. Then they are set free. The shelter has six different feral-cat feeding stations, which are maintained by the volunteers. These feeding stations allow the cats to remain prominent hunters while still being able to get the proper amount of food to survive.

With over 40 cats residing in the shelter and at least 30 feral cats now surrounding the Cal Poly community, volunteers at the Cal Poly Cat Program put in long hours to ensure the cats are well taken care of.

“My experience with all the volunteers is that everybody has a huge heart to the point where they’ll just go so above and beyond and take in more than they probably should,” community volunteer Erika Callero said.