The college gender gap: more women are graduating from Cal Poly than men

Cal Poly’s gender gap in graduation rates shows more women graduating than men. This gender gap exists not only on Cal Poly’s campus, but nationwide as well.

In 2018, 86.4 percent of females graduated, while 78.7 percent of males graduated from Cal Poly. The university’s 2018 gender gap in graduation rates was 7.6 percent — an increase from 2017’s 6.8 percent gap. Although this is a slight increase, the gap is catching the attention of the students and staff.

“The first thing is the awareness that it’s there and then trying to figure out and build academic programs to study the different aspects of what’s going on,” Director of Enrollment Planning & Management Joseph Borzellino said.

Cal Poly data shows the gender gap is decreasing in most colleges but not all. The College of Architecture is the only college at Cal Poly without a gender gap as of 2017.

Senior Vice Provost for Academic Programs & Planning Mary Pedersen said she thinks one of the main reasons for the difference in gender gaps between colleges depends on the curriculum. The architecture curriculum, for example, forces students to go through sequences together, which is different compared to others.

“One of the things we have to do is just talk to the students who are not graduating on time and ask them directly,” Associate Vice Provost for Academic Programs & Planning Bruno Giberti said. “We tend to want to go into the academic record and find something in the records that tells you why, but I think we also have to approach it from a more direct point of view.”