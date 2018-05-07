The Morro Bay Kite Festival holds its 12th annual event

Morro Bay held its 12th annual kite festival April 27-29. People of all ages came together to fly their kites next to the Morro Bay Rock at this family-friendly event. The festival included food vendors and fun activities for members of the community. According to the Morro Bay Kite Festival’s website, The event’s purpose is to provide an annual tradition that will build lifelong memories for the community.

Although the kite festival is a light-hearted event, Glen Rothstein, the regional director of American Kitefliers, expressed is passion for kite-flying.

“The best thing about kite-flying is that it’s an outside activity that does not harm the environment,” Rothstein said. “Everybody can fly them. It’s just a beautiful thing to have.”