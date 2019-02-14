For the past four years, senior point guard Dye Stahley has been instilling fear in her opponents and inspiring scoring in her teammates. Last Wednesday, she put on an unforgettable performance.

The Women’s Basketball team had been suffering, with their worst record in Big West Conference play in program history. The situation turned from bad to worse when Stahley suffered a Grade 1 MCL tear just four games into conference play. Stahley was forced to sit out, and the Mustangs were without their veteran playmaker and defensive mainstay.

“[Stahley’s] one of the most feared defensive presences in the league,” head coach Faith Mimnaugh said. “A lot of opponents are happy to give up the ball to somebody else on their team so they don’t have to go against her, hawking them the whole way up the court.”

However, Stahley was only sidelined for two games, a feat that Mimnaugh considers to be a miracle.

“The injury she sustained usually takes a month to come back from, so for her to be able to play in the game again is a testament to her resolve and what a hard-nosed cookie she is,” Mimnaugh said.

This year, Cal Poly has relied heavily on Stahley’s presence. The team captain averages 36 minutes a game and is the only Mustang to have played for an entire game this season. She has recorded nine full 40-minute games. In addition to taking on more minutes, the 2018 Big West Hustle Player of the Year knew she would also have to take on scoring responsibilities, as the leader of a young Cal Poly team.

“Coach Faith and I were talking during summer, and she was like, ‘You’ve really got to flip the switch. You’re not going to be able to just pass the ball and get on defense. We’re going to need you to score too,’” Stahley said.

On Wednesday, in a 45-minute performance against Long Beach State, Stahley flipped that switch.

“We talk about Mustang basketball as tenacious, fierce, in-your-face and [Stahley’s] done that since day one,” Mimnaugh said. “Her moving from the phone booth, mild, unassuming Clark Kent, into putting on the cloak that actually is going to be the dagger in your opponents’ heart, it really was a special event for me.”