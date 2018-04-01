The Central Coast Autism Center hosts a night of fun for autistic teens and adults

The Central Coast Autism Center has developed an open mic night for teenagers and adults ranging on the autism spectrum.

On Saturday nights, from 6-8:30 pm, autistic teens and adults gather at the Meadow Park Community Center to express their individuality and let loose.

Dr. Debra Balke, co-founder of the Central Coast Autism Center, decided to host open mic night after realizing the lack of activities for teenagers and adults on the autism spectrum. Dr. Balke is also a local neurologist and explained that this open mic night gives teens and young adults a place to be themselves and not have to pretend to fit in with what Dr. Balke calls the “neurotypical world”.