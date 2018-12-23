Think you can’t afford to study abroad? Think again

Agricultural science senior Izzy Perello serves on a team of student ambassadors for the International Center, the first contact for students who want to study abroad.

Perello describes her job as a “WOW leader for study abroad.” She informs prospective travelers about the various programs that Cal Poly offers and gives them additional resources to help plan their trip.

“The biggest misconception to me is that it is an elitist thing — like you have to be rich to go,” Perello said. “I genuinely think that anyone can study abroad.”

“The biggest misconception to me is that it is an elitist thing — like you have to be rich to go”

I met Perello through a mutual friend during freshman year at Cal Poly. We quickly discovered that we were both locals of San Luis Obispo.

Like her, I chose Cal Poly mainly due to financial reasons. My brother and I both lived in our childhood home for the majority of college to save money. My family has faced many financial challenges, including running a small, family-owned business and my father surviving colon cancer twice.

Studying abroad always seemed out of the question.

You might feel the same way. The idea of paying for a travel program discourages many students from applying. It almost stopped me, but I am thankful it did not. Associate director of study abroad, Monica Schechter, encouraged me to apply for the scholarship that funded my entire semester overseas.

Schechter said her job at the international center includes, “trying to break down some of the barriers that the students perceive — [that] impede their ability to study abroad.”

“I just kind of assumed that it would be this really expensive, over-the-top thing” architecture senior Kathryn Stevens said.