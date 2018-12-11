This student business delivers homemade waffles straight to your door

Business administration senior Matt Casadona recently turned his liking for a convenient, tasty food into an out-of-the-home business. Matt’s Waffles is a food service that delivers waffles to anyone in the San Luis Obispo area.

Having purchased a waffle maker when he came to college, Casadona said he has always loved making the delicious dish.

“I always made waffles for my friends and thought I might as well start a business,” Casadona said.

Casadona’s unique service is easy to maneuver. To order a waffle, customers text Casadona with their request and their waffle will soon be on its way.

Matt’s Waffles charges $5 per waffle, which includes two toppings and delivery. Extra toppings cost $0.75 each. Customers can choose from strawberries, bananas, peanut butter, syrup, and chocolate chips.

One loyal customer of Matt’s Waffles is business administration senior Sara Hiner. Hiner said the waffles are “absolutely delicious” and she appreciates Casadona’s user-friendly platform.

“[Casadona] is a very positive person and he always brings good vibes when he delivers,” Hiner said. “You can really tell they are made with lots of love.”

Because Matt’s Waffles is still growing, Casadona said it has not been an issue balancing school and work so far. However, he said sometimes orders that are received late in the evening or at random times of the day can be hard to complete when he has other obligations.

Casadona said his customers have been supportive and appreciative since Matt’s Waffles launch and that he is excited to acquire more customers.

San Luis Obispo community members can text Matt at (858)-602-2347 to place an order.