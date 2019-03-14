SubSessions hosts its first Silent Disco

Two DJs on opposite ends of a Guild Hall stage spun beats with their turntables and laptops. Partygoers in bright, patterned clothing danced below as bright lights streamed from the disco ball onto hanging streamers. To an outsider, it may have looked like a typical rave. But the only sounds were shuffling feet and moving bodies.

There was no music.

Subsessions hosted its first “silent disco” at the Guild Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Attendees wore light-up headphones with three different channels corresponding to three different DJs. Each channel had a different colored light that would appear on headphones, showing which DJ the wearer was listening to. In addition to volume control, the audience had complete control over which DJ they wanted to dance to.

Video by Michael Aldon

“What having headphones on really does provide for me is my own little world to dance,” Cal Poly alumna Sonia Soklova, who attended Subsessions with a group of friends, said. “And what I’ve noticed going to other silent disco events is the fact that people dance the hardest when you’re just in your own bubble of music.”

Silent discos date back to a Finnish film called Ruusujen Aika from 1969, in which characters wear headsets and dance silently at a party. The film takes place in the year 2012, projecting a fantasy of a “utopian” time.