Track & Field team suspended from 7 meets for hazing new recruits

The Cal Poly Varsity Track & Field Team will be suspended from competing in a total of seven meets in March and April after the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities confirmed senior team members hazed new recruits.

The violations included “making alcohol available to underage members, coercion to drink, forced exercising and a scavenger hunt that included sexually explicit items,” University Spokesperson Matt Lazier wrote in an email to Mustang News.

“Via the suspension mentioned above, the university and the Athletics Department are holding the team accountable, and university officials are determining whether individual behavior violated the student code of conduct,” Lazier wrote.

According to the Track & Field team roster, there are a total of 16 senior members, 46 freshman recruits and around four new transfer students.

The university is investigating individual behavior, however Lazier could not comment any further details. It is unknown how many individuals were involved in the hazing incidents.

The outdoor season lasts from March to June.

The team kicked off their outdoor track season March 9 at the UC Santa Barbara Tri Meet. Cal Poly was scheduled to host and compete in the Cal Poly Share SLO Invitational Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23, according to the team website.

Track & Field team members have not returned requests for comment.