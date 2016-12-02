The ultimate holiday playlist

Some people have waited since Halloween for it be socially acceptable to listen to holiday music. For some, the classics are the only true holiday songs, the kind carolers sing while traipsing up and down the streets. Others prefer new holiday songs, sung by modern artists. For those who like a mix of both, updated covers of classic carols are a go-to when sipping peppermint hot chocolate.

With so many songs to choose from, here is a list of some tracks you may want to put on your playlist this holiday season. It has classics, new numbers and a whole lot of holiday cheer.

The classics

Classics epitomize holiday work parties and the music your parents played on their record players and radios during the holiday season. For some, the pure and timeless nature of the songs are what brings the most yuletide joy.

“‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’ is just a really fun, simple song that captures a lot of the festive vibes that most of us feel in the Christmas season here in North America,” architectural engineering junior Joseph Martin said.

Many classic holiday songs feature jazzy undertones that are perfect for any holiday festivity, like cooking or cuddling up during a cold winter day:

“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” – Perry Como (feat. The Fontane Sisters)

“A Holly Jolly Christmas” – Burl Ives

“White Christmas” – Irving Berlin

“Jingle Bell Rock” – Bobby Helms

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”- Andy Williams

“(Everybody’s Waitin’ For) The Man with the Bag” – Kay Starr

“The Christmas Song” – Nat King Cole

“Santa Claus is Coming to Town” – Jackson 5

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” – Brenda Lee

“Wonderful Christmas Time” – Paul McCartney

“Little Saint Nick” – The Beach Boys

“What Christmas Means to Me” – Stevie Wonder

“Run Rudolph Run” – Chuck Berry

“Santa Baby” – Eartha Kitt

“Feliz Navidad” – José Feliciano

“Sleigh Ride” – The Ronettes

“Winter Wonderland” – Bing Crosby

“Deck The Halls” – Nat King Cole

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas” – Bing Crosby

“Linus and Lucy” – Vince Guaraldi Trio

“Last Christmas” – Wham!

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” – Judy Garland

“Little Drummer Boy” – Harry Simeone Chorale

“Silver Bells” – Bing Crosby (feat. Carol Richards)

“Blue Christmas” – Elvis Presley

“I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” – Gayla Peevey

The New classics

Popular artists today put a modern spin on old traditions, telling their own holiday stories. Some new classics poke fun at tired traditions and the commercialization of the holidays. Some are popularized from holiday movies and while some come from entire holiday albums by acclaimed musicians.

“I watch ‘The Grinch Who Stole Christmas’ every year and I love how funny ‘You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch’ is,” architecture sophomore Erika Kessler said.

With new takes on holiday tunes, the jazzy feel of the classics has been replaced with upbeat pop tones and lyrical styles. Many of these songs make their way into mainstream radio stations during the holiday season.

“All I want for Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey

“The Christmas Can-Can” – Straight No Chaser

“Mistletoe” – Justin Bieber

“Underneath the Tree” – Kelly Clarkson

“You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” – Thurl Ravenscroft

“Grown Up Christmas List” – Amy Grant

“The Perfect Christmas” – Daniela Andrade

“Text Me Merry Christmas” – Straight No Chaser feat. Kristen Bell

“Santa Tell Me” – Ariana Grande

“Believe” – Josh Groban

“Christmas Promise” – Backhouse Mike

“Christmas in Hollywood” – Hollywood Undead

“Christmas in Harlem” – Kanye West

“The Hanukkah Song” – Adam Sandler

“Where Are You Christmas?” – Faith Hill

Holiday covers

These Christmas classics have been given a makeover. Revamping old songs and adding a modern twist keeps the carols hip, while holding on to the meaning behind them.

“Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24” by Trans Siberian Orchestra defines a rock ‘n’ roll Christmas. The heavy beats of the drums, sliding of the electric guitar and classical orchestration bring together this instrumental cover of “Carol of the Bells.”

“It’s different in the most amazing, beautiful way,” history sophomore Kyla Grant said.

Many covers turn the songs into a piece that’s truly unique.

“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”- Sam Smith

“It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” – Michael Bublé

“Mary, Did You Know?” – Pentatonix

“Baby It’s Cold Outside” – Idina Menzel & Michael Bublé