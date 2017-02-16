Unidentified individual punches man distributing pro-Nazi fliers

Around 1 p.m. on Thursday, a young man was punched by an unidentified person with a covered face in front of Robert E. Kennedy Library.

The young man was passing out fliers with neo-Nazi sentiment Wednesday in the same location. The fliers portrayed a Nazi symbol with the words, “American Nazi Party” and “Symbol of White Power.”

University Police Department (UPD) officials were called out about someone distributing hate speech, university spokesperson Matt Lazier said. They spoke to the man and determined that no laws were broken and his actions were protected under free speech, so he was allowed on his way, Lazier said.

While the man was handing out fliers again Thursday, he was approached and punched in the face by an unidentified suspect who ran away. UPD was called out but the man who was punched declined to file a report or provide officers with his name, Lazier said.

Since no crime was reported, police have no additional information at the time.