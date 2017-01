Unite Cal Poly, the keynote event of the #InclusionStartswithMe Week, will take place at 6 p.m. in the Christopher Cohan Performing Arts Center (PAC). The keynote will include a performance by socio-political comedian W. Kamau Bell, as well as a musical performance by alternative soul singer Allen Stone.

Below are all the Mustang News channels where you can get live coverage of the event.

Check back here later tonight for a recap article of the event.

