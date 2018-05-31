University Housing boosts education on Chumash culture before yakʔitʸutʸu opens

Cal Poly’s recent campus climate has drawn attention to yakʔitʸutʸu, the new residential community scheduled to open Fall 2018. The residential living community was named in honor of the yak titʸu titʸu yak tiłhini tribe, known post-colonially as the Northern Chumash tribe.

Since Cal Poly is located on land previously occupied by the tribe, the university thought it would be a good way to connect Cal Poly to local history, according to Director of Residential Life and Education Juliette Duke.

“We’re trying to infuse it throughout the community,” Duke said. “[It is] a way to just bring some more culture to our campus and show this amazing culture that has been apart of the local community and the campus that no one really knows about.”

Vice President of Student Affairs Keith Humphrey has worked with the Northern Chumash tribe as the residential community is built, Duke said. The Northern Chumash tribe said they are excited about the collaboration with Cal Poly’s choice of the names and programming in the community.

Northern Chumash co-Chair Violet Cavanagh said the tribe has been involved with the project for the past two years. Her father, Tribal Administrator Fred Collins, is on the president’s circle and has been attending meetings with Cal Poly regarding the decision.

“We’ve been involved with the project since the beginning, it was actually our idea,” Cavanagh said. “The president of Cal Poly wanted to do some more diversity and inclusion which is still desperately needed … so he asked my dad to help him with that.”

Cavanagh said other yak titʸu titʸu yak tiłhini groups were also brought on board to help with the culture’s language. While this is a step toward diversifying the campus, the biggest goal right now is simply creating a safe space for students on campus.

“I don’t know if it’s going to improve [the diversity issue on campus], I think it’s just a recognition,” she said. “I think what needs to improve is the actual staff in relationship [to] teaching … It obviously brings awareness to where people are living but really the root cause of the problems on the campus really have to do with teaching and administration and establishing a safe place for students to be, the naming of the buildings doesn’t have that much of a reach.”

Students shared their opinion on Cal Poly’s choosing of the names and how it may affect the campus.

Video by Sydney Brandt and Shanti Herzog

Theatre arts senior Austine Delos Santos said just bringing the Chumash culture to Cal Poly does not solve the diversity issue on campus.

“I think it’s a great idea for Cal Poly to try to diversify its campus, especially given the context of it being a campus founded by white men and also being on stolen land from Chumash tribes,” she said. “However, I think there needs to be more of an initiative to educate about the names and the culture and the respect behind it.”

Duke said the Chumash community will go beyond just the buildings. They will be also using native plants and place murals in the building that relate to the names and Chumash culture. The community is also planning to have a resource room within the complex to educate more about Chumash culture.

The buildings were named after locations around San Luis Obispo County. The names are dericed from native Chumash language, rather than English, to make it a true collaboration, according to Duke.

“Those names of those buildings are set for life, they’re not going to change, and what a great way to honor that culture by having the building have those names,” Duke said.

Delos Santos said she is fearful of students disrespecting the names due to lack of education and context.

“We are on Chumash land and we need to be able to respect it and we need to be able to know its history and appreciate its history,” she said.

Delos Santos said buildings with culturally significant names are not going to be enough for change.

“It’s pretty and it’s nice and it’s well done, but does it help people to be more inclusive in their hearts? I don’t know,”Delos Santos said.

Education

During Open House and other campuswide events, University Housing has brought out mobile soundboards for campus guests to hear and learn more about the names of the new buildings in the yakʔitʸutʸu community, according to Marketing Coordinator Julia Bluff. They have also led presentations about the new housing community for several student organizations, including Mustang News, Poly Reps and campus departments. Additionally, the Cross Cultural Centers have also taken an active role in shaping the campus-wide conversation on yakʔitʸutʸu.

An estimate of $7,500 has been put toward this training and education.

Bluff said housing has also developed a resource page for the community and the names were featured in the spring and summer Cal Poly magazine. They have tabled at the Cal Poy president’s annual Evening of Green & Gold and at the SLO Housing Summit, attended by community leaders.

The housing department has also been working with linguistics professor Alicia Moretti, who has also worked with the tribe to document their language and culture. Many of Moretti’s students are working on projects focused on educating the campus on the names.

Right now, Housing has “street teams” who try to get people on campus to practice the names. The current University Housing staff is making sure they are able to say the names and say the biggest thing Cal Poly can do is get educated.

“First-year students are only going to do what they see and so if they come in and everyone’s calling it different names and not being respectful, then they’re going to be that way,” Duke said. “We’re just setting in the minds that this is how it is.”

On May 23-24, Cal Poly hosted an event at the University Union and Dexter Lawn to help students pronounce the names of Cal Poly’s new dorms. More than 1,000 prizes were given away.

Bluff said they will also focus their education efforts on campus orientation SLO Days and Week of Welcome.

Despite the training and education that has been put toward this, Duke said people are going to do what they want to do, regardless of what Cal Poly does to inform them properly. Setting the tone for learning the names is how they can start to create a Learn by Doing atmosphere.

“We expect that for every community regardless of what their names are, so our expectation is holding everyone to that high standard,” Duke said.

Cal Poly experienced the same situation with Poly Canyon Village, as many students had a hard time learning how to correctly pronounce some of the buildings’ names.

“How is it different from Estrella and Huasna and names that you don’t normally say in another language?” she said. “You just practice it … it’s the same thing, you just need to get comfortable saying the words.”

Housing assignments based on learning communities have not yet been assigned, as they depend on numbers of enrolled students. Another new feature of the yakʔitʸutʸu community, Duke said, is that they plan to create a mindful community.

“What I hope is that the majority of the people in that community will be excited and really fall in love with the culture and the idea that they get to live in that building and learn that culture,” Duke said.

Duke said creating this community on campus is a part of diversifying the campus, but only a small step toward that goal.

“Hopefully it’s something that continues on and have more of a presence on our campus,” she said. “I think it’s a step in a good direction.”