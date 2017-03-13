University Police arrest man for assaulting an officer after short foot chase

A Santa Maria man was arrested Friday morning for assaulting an officer, driving a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Antony Andoyan, 19, was arrested after assaulting a University Police officer conducting a traffic stop on campus. According to a post on the Cal Poly University Police Facebook page, there was a short foot chase and, after locating Andoyan, it was discovered that he was in possession of a stolen vehicle.

The arrest happened at the intersection of California Boulevard and North Perimeter Road on campus. According to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier, Andoyan is not a Cal Poly student. Andoyan was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail and will remain in custody with bail set at $20,000.

The officer who was assaulted only sustained a minor hand injury and is in good condition.