University Police seen physically restraining suspect in Facebook video

Video from public post on Julian Trevizo’s Facebook page

Officers physically restrained and arrested an individual in front of a liquor store on Foothill Boulevard Friday night. The officers were not wearing their uniforms.

Undercover University Police Department (UPD) officers arrested 21-year-old Aidan Dugan-Culton on suspicion of assaulting an officer. Dugan-Culton’s friend and Cal Poly history junior Julian Trevizo recorded the incident and later posted it to Facebook with a post explaining their side of the story. According to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier, Dugan-Culton is not a Cal Poly student.

In the post, Trevizo said they were exiting the liquor store when an undercover officer approached them, accused them of shoplifting and asked to see their IDs. According to Trevizo, Dugan-Culton began to argue “and put his arm up in defense.” Trevizo then accused the officers of putting Dugan-Culton “in an illegal chokehold and brought him to the ground, scraping his face and arms.”

Both Dugan-Culton and Trevizo did not respond to Mustang News’ Facebook message requests for comment.

The video starts with Dugan-Culton on the ground being physically restrained by multiple people in plain clothes, with one of them saying “I’m a police officer, you’re under arrest” while a bystander yells “You can’t assault people without identifying yourself!”

One officer is seen with his arm around Dugan-Culton’s neck while two other officers hold down his legs. Dugan-Culton is handcuffed while bystanders yell in protest.

After Dugan-Culton is handcuffed and sat down on the sidewalk, the officers inform his friends that they are free to go, but Trevizo continued to film and reassure Dugan-Culton.

Five minutes into the video, a uniformed officers arrives and can be heard noting that Dugan-Culton has a bloody nose and minor abrasions. Dugan-Culton is then put in the police car and the video ends with bystanders continuing to yell at the officers.

Dugan-Culton was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, but is no longer in custody, according to the jail’s website.

According to Lazier, University Police frequently patrol areas close to campus on weekends “to promote student safety, prevent and address over-intoxication, and enforce laws regarding underage drinking and furnishing of alcohol to minors.”

“Around 8:15 Friday night, several officers patrolling near a liquor store on Foothill Boulevard saw a group of individuals with alcohol who appeared underage and who were suspected of theft,” Lazier said. “To determine whether any theft had occurred and ensure that no minors had been allowed to purchase or obtain alcohol, officers identified themselves as police, stopped the group and asked for IDs.

“While officers were checking the IDs, one member of the group, later identified as Aidan Dugan-Culton, became belligerent and shoved an officer. When that officer informed Dugan-Culton that he was under arrest for assault, Dugan-Culton began to resist.

“Because he had already shoved an officer and was failing to comply, Dugan-Culton was restrained, and ultimately three officers were required to safely subdue him and place him in handcuffs.”

When asked about the nature of the force used to subdue Dugan-Culton and whether or not an illegal choke hold was used, Lazier responded “UPD is reviewing the incident to ensure that all actions and practices were in accordance with department procedures.”