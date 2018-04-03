Upcoming spring festivals on the Central Coast

The Festival season is upon us, bringing numerous opportunities to celebrate music, art and even cider. California is home to many festivals, each unique in its own ways.

Shabang

Shabang is a bi-annual San Luis Obispo music and arts festival featuring alternative and indie rock performances. While it began as a one-band show with 30 people in attendance, an estimated 3,500 people will attend this year with five performing acts. Shabang creates a festival experience uniquely for San Luis Obispo. Last year, Shabang donated $1,000 of its proceeds to the Woods Humane Society. This year, Shabang plans to donate $1,000 to another local charity.

“The Shabang is really focused on supporting local groups, local bands, local charity, local restaurants and breweries,” Shabang Director of Public Relations Myles Franklin said. “And that is something we are still very focused on.”

This season, Shabang will take place May 5 at Laguna Lake Park and there is a lot to look forward to.

“This year, the production budget is going to be increased pretty drastically, you can expect bigger infrastructure and then a few bigger artists that will be playing that are going to be from the Central Coast, but there are out of town bands as well,” Franklin said.

Lightning In A Bottle

Lightning In A Bottle is an annual music and arts festival with a health and wellness twist. The website states the festival is “designed, built and curated based on a core ethos centered on sustainability, harm reduction, cultural respect, and most of all, creating an environment for extraordinary experiences.”

At this festival, attendees have the opportunity to take mental and physical wellbeing courses including everything from dance workshops to meditation and yoga. This year’s line-up includes artists like Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, Tipper, Nicole Moudaber and 29 Palms. The festival is scheduled for May 23-28 at San Antonio Lake in Bradley, California, just one hour north of San Luis Obispo.

Central Coast Cider Festival

The Central Coast Cider Festival, put on by the City of Atascadero, is returning May 13 for its third year at the Atascadero Pavilion on the Lake. The festival celebrates the cider revolution spreading across the country. “

“We are looking forward to discovering the new up and coming producers on the cider scene,” event manager Jennifer Bravo said.

This year, attendees can taste 60 handcrafted ciders from more than 15 producers as well as a pig roast meal, all while listening to a live, local band.

Whether you want to try handcrafted ciders, enjoy the music of local bands or sing along to world-renowned artists, you can do it all during this festival season.