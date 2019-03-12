UPD looking for suspect who slashed multiple car, bike tires on campus Sunday morning

After a string of vandalism was reported on campus over the weekend, the University Police Department (UPD) is asking for help identifying a suspect.

In the early morning hours on Sunday, March 10, a subject is believed to have slashed multiple car and bicycle tires, in addition to other vandalism around campus.

The suspect is identified as a white male, about 5-foot-10, 20-25 years old, medium build with a short brown beard.

Police obtained two images from surveillance footage as part of their investigation.

“We are releasing images from both of these videos in the hopes that a member of our community will recognize the person responsible for these crimes and help us to hold them accountable,” UPD Chief George Hughes said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person responsible is asked to call UPD at 805-756-2281 or police@calpoly.edu or to submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP (7867) or 1-800-549-STOP (7867).