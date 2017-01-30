UPD plans extra security for Milo Yiannopoulos’ event

Controversial conservative speaker Milo Yiannopoulos is coming to Cal Poly on Tuesday, Jan. 31 as a part of his “Dangerous F*ggot” college tour and the University Police Department (UPD) is taking measures to make sure the event stays safe.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff is among the university’s primary responsibilities,” university spokesperson Matt Lazier said.

UPD has been working with departments across campus to create a comprehensive plan for Tuesday’s event.

They are coordinating with the California State University (CSU) system and will bring additional officers from other CSU campuses. UPD has also asked San Luis Obispo County agencies to provide additional backup, according to Lazier.

UPD has also reached out to other campuses that have already hosted Yiannopoulos, according to Lazier.

Some of Yiannopoulos’s previous campus events saw violence and protests, shown in the map below.

Graphic by Gurpreet Bhoot