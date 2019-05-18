Vehicle hits study room wall at Academy Chorro student apartments

A vehicle hit the wall of a study room at The Academy Chorro student apartments after a two-car collision on Foothill Boulevard Friday, May 17 around 3:00 p.m.

Despite initial 911 call reports, there were no injuries in the collision, according to San Luis Obispo Police (SLOPD) Sargent Trevor Shalhoob.

Video by Sydney Brandt

SLOPD believes the driver in the number two lane attempted to change lanes when they struck a vehicle driving in the righthand lane, closest to the apartment complex.

“Likely the driver in the number two lane did not see the other driver, going to assume basically blind spot, tried to change lanes and ended up doing a quasi-pit maneuver,” Shalhoob said.

The car in the right lane was able to drive away, but the car that changed lanes was towed from the scene with significant damage.

The driver that collided with the building is believed to be a Cal Poly student and was unavailable for comment.

Damage to The Academy Chorro building is not believed to be structural. Their parent company GMH University Housing was unable to comment.