Victor Joseph and the Big West finishes second at the 3X3U National Championship

Former Cal Poly men’s basketball guard Victor Joseph took second place with the Big West Conference team at the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship.

The inaugural tournament consisted of players who had finished their NCAA careers. At the Bill Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Texas, 32 4-player teams representing each NCAA conference battled for a piece of a $100,000 prize pool in a special 3-versus-3 format. The first team to 21 points won. Baskets inside the arc counted for one point and baskets outside the arc counted for two points.

“It was a great trip and I got to play with some great players that I’ve been competing against all year,” Joseph said.

Joseph was joined by UC Santa Barbara forward Leland King II and guard Gabe Vincent as well as UC Riverside guard Chance Murray.

The Big West team went 3-0 in group play, taking down the Mid-American, Atlantic Sun, and Big East teams. Joseph recorded a team-high nine points against the Atlantic Sun and eight points against the Big East.

“We were just on a roll,” Joseph said. “After we won our third game, we were like, ‘Let’s just go win it all.’”

In the quarterfinals, the Big West dominated the Ivy League team 21-11 to advance to the final four. Joseph tallied seven points in a 21-17 win over the MEAC in the semifinals. The Big West was defeated 21-13 by the Big Ten in the finals.

“I really appreciate all the support from the community, the school and everybody back home watching the games and everything,” Joseph said. “It was a great experience to see that they still have a love for me even though I’m done with my playing years here.”