Volleyball completes perfect conference record

Cal Poly volleyball defeated UC Riverside 3-1 Friday and Cal State Fullerton 3-0 Saturday to finish the regular season undefeated in conference play for the first time in program history and the 11th time in Big West history. The Mustangs ended the regular season with an overall record of 26-2 and 16-0 in the Big West.

Vs. UC Riverside

The Highlanders started strong during Friday’s game by grabbing a 6-1 lead in the first set. However, the Mustangs charged back to bring the score to 9-7. Another Cal Poly run brought the Mustangs within one before Riverside scored five straight points to win the set 25-19.

The Mustangs responded and easily beat the Highlanders in the second set 25-13. In the third set, the Mustangs had another quick start to go up 9-3. Riverside responded later in the set to cut Cal Poly’s lead to 19-18. Junior outside hitter Adlee Van Winden’s service ace gave the set to Cal Poly 25-21. In the fourth set, the Mustangs scored 12 straight points and did not look back from there, winning the set 25-17. With the win, the Mustangs clinched the Big West Conference title outright.

Vs. Cal State Fullerton

Against Cal State Fullerton Saturday, the Mustangs put together a 9-1 run in the first set. The Titans made a run to cut Cal Poly’s lead to one, but the Mustangs scored four points to finish off the set 25-18. In the second set, Cal Poly got off to another strong start and grabbed a 6-2 lead. The Mustangs went on a 6-1 run to go up 18-11 before winning the set 25-17.

The Mustangs dominated in their last set of the regular season and scored the first five points. They went on to defeat the Titans 25-9, their largest margin of victory in a set this season.

Van Winden finished with a match-high 16 kills, 14 of which came in the first two sets.

The Mustangs have a week before finding out who and where they will play in the NCAA Tournament. They will find out during the selection show Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU. The team will have a viewing party from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Milestone Tavern.