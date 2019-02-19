Want to be the change you seek at Cal Poly? 2019-2020 Student government applications are open

The 2019 Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) Student Government Elections are coming up soon for the 2019-2020 academic school year. Applications for both ASI President and ASI Board of Directors are open until Feb .22.

ASI is composed of elected students who are work to “be the voice” of and represent the Cal Poly student body. There are three branches of ASI Student Government: the Executive Cabinet, which includes the ASI president and their advisory board, the ASI Board of Directors, the “official voice of the students” and the University Union Advisory Board, who deal with financial matters and policy. Of the three branches, spring campaigning is open to those running for ASI President and the Board of Directors.

The main qualifications for ASI Student Government positions include being an enrolled and regularly admitted Cal Poly student, having earned 9 units per quarter while enrolled if an undergraduate and 4 units per quarter if a graduate student. A minimum 2.0 cumulative Cal Poly GPA is also required.

According the ASI website, student government officials are responsible for “respecting, advocating and finding solutions for the concerns of Cal Poly students,” while playing a role in the operations of student government.

Any student wishing to apply to any ASI Student Government positions should file for candidacy on the ASI website and refer to the ASI Election code for further specification on rules for the campaign and election process.