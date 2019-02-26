Way to Wellness: Unusual hiking spots in San Luis Obispo

Here are three new trails from from ASI Fitness and Wellness Student Manager and kinesiology senior Emily Werner:

Bob Jones Trail

This paved, 5-mile trail starts at Ontario Road where you can park at the park-and-ride lot. Along this walk or run to the ocean, you will pass by hundreds of mature oaks, vineyards, and a playground. There are numerous benches along the way where you can stop and enjoy the fresh air. This trail is ideal during the rainy season as it is paved. Along the trail, you will pass by dogs on their daily walks, babies in strollers, and even some rollerbladers.

To get to the start of the trail: Exit U.S. Highway 101 at Avila Beach and head west. Turn right on Ontario Road (Avila Hot Springs). Go past the KOA campground and you will see a parking lot off to the right. The trail starts right across the street.

Johnson Ranch

Right off Highway 101, this 3.7-mile loop of open space is a great place to get away from your busy schedule. This hike is not too strenuous and is accessible for all fitness levels. You can even pack a picnic and stop halfway on a grassy patch and enjoy the peaceful scenery. To get to the trailhead:

From San Luis Obispo, take Highway 101 south to exit 198 for Higuera Street. At the bottom of a horseshoe bend in the off-ramp, turn left into a parking area for Johnson Ranch.

Reservoir Canyon

If you are looking for a challenging, longer hike, Reservoir Canyon is perfect for you. This 5.4-mile hike ascends 1,350 feet to breathtaking views of the entire city of San Luis Obispo. Along the path, you will pass by waterfalls, bridges, and see amazing views of the Santa Lucia Mountains.

To get to the trailhead: From downtown San Luis Obispo, take Highway 101 North for approximately two miles to Reservoir Canyon Road (an easy-to-miss road connecting to the freeway). Turn right and drive half a mile to the trailhead parking area at the road’s end.