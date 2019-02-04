Weekend defeat marks Women’s Basketball’s fifth-straight loss

The Cal Poly Women’s Basketball team fell 70-52 against Hawai’i on Saturday night, extending their losing streak to five-straight games.

The Mustangs’ (4-14, 1-6 Big West) senior point guard Dye Stahley, who had been out the last two games due to injury, returned to take on the Rainbow Wahine (8-12, 4-3). Although she received playing time throughout each quarter and set the game high for assists, it was ultimately not enough.

Hawai’i came out quick from the get go, as Rainbow Wahine Julissa Tago scored five points and Jadynn Alexander scored eight points on the way to a 17-4 lead. Cal Poly tried to fight back, as senior forward Devin Stanback scored 6 points for the Mustangs, but they could not close the point gap, and ended the first quarter trailing 19-6.

Both teams locked down defensively at the start of the second quarter, with no points scored for nearly three minutes, until junior forward Hana Vesela and freshman guard Gianna Silvertri scored back-to-back three-pointers. Freshman guard Maddie Willett also stepped up in the second quarter, scoring a jump shot that tightened the point gap to single digits.

However, Hawai’i finished the second quarter strong with a 31-17 advantage.

Vesela started off the second half strong with another three-pointer, followed by another two points from senior forward Katie Nunnelley, bringing the Mustangs within nine points of tying the game at 31-22.

Hawai’i returned that energy, with a 7-0 run incited by Big West player of the week Tia Kanoa, who had a game-high eight assists. Tago fought hard again during the third quarter, scoring six points for Hawai’i and leading them to a 48-28 lead going into the final quarter of the game.

Cal Poly tried to come back in the final stretch of the game, junior forward Jonni Smith fought back with a three-pointer and added two more points for the Mustangs, but it was ultimately not enough. The Rainbow Wahine kept their point lead to win 70-52.

The Mustangs will return home to take on Long Beach State on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.