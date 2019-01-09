Wet start to Winter quarter: Storms predicted to continue through next Wednesday

Rain, wind, and cool temperatures welcomed students back to a new quarter at Cal Poly, but stormy weather will likely continue in San Luis Obispo for another week.

Over the weekend a winter storm slammed into the state, bringing heavy rain and winds to the Central Coast. Cal Poly recorded over an inch and a half of rain from Saturday and Sunday’s storm, bringing the university’s total this year to nearly eight inches according to PG&E.

The rain caught some students off guard as they tried to get to class on the first day of school. English sophomore, Jennifer Marinov, said growing up in Southern California did not prepare her for so much rain.

“Stopping around in the wet weather is not my favorite thing to do,” Marinov said. “I do not have rain boots or a rain jacket.”

According to the National Weather Service, the rain is forecasted to continue until next Wednesday, Jan. 16.

Starting today, the rain will return with an 80 percent chance and continue into Thursday morning. There will be a break from the rain before another wave of storm clouds will dump more water Friday evening into Saturday. Heading into week two of the quarter, showers and rain are likely from Sunday to Wednesday

The National Weather Service also issued a high surf advisory for the coast until early Thursday morning. Waves are expected to range from 17 to 22 feet with the occasional 26-foot set. Temperatures for the next seven days will stay consistent with the region’s highs in the low-60’s and its lows in the low-50’s.

Marinov said the rainy weather is nice on the weekend, but it’s not when she’s trying to get into her routine.

“The first start of the quarter has been un-motivational and uninspiring,” Marinov said.