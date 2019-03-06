Wet weather will continue until the end of the week

Though spring is a few weeks away, winter storms will continue to dump rain on Cal Poly’s campus.

According to the university’s weather station, Cal Poly has already received nearly a quarter of an inch of rain from a storm that began to blow through the county Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service is predicting more than two inches of rain will fall the next three days.

There is a 100 percent chance of rain all day Wednesday and into the night with a 40 percent chance Thursday. The rain is expected to end Friday afternoon with a 20 percent chance that morning. Clear skies will return Saturday, but rain is expected to fall once again Sunday.

Temperatures will remain cool with the highs hovering around the low-60s and upper 50s. Overnight, the lows will reach the low-50s and upper-40s Wednesday and Thursday, but then the temperatures will cool down Thursday and Friday night. The lows for those nights will be in the low-40s.

Cal Poly’s totally rainfall for the year is 23 inches.