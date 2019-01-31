What happens if you don’t pay parking tickets?

Parking tickets may seem like a clever scheme to take money out of students’ pockets. One might even become convinced there actually are no consequences to not paying parking tickets. Like many other conspiracies out there, this one is quite enticing – but, it turns out to be false.

The most common tickets given out on campus, such as parking under an expired meter, not having a valid permit in view or parking in a yellow zone, will cost $40. More serious tickets, like obstructing a fire lane or transit zone, can cost up to $115.

Once a student receives a ticket, they should be pay within 21 calendar days from the date it was issued. If not paid within the first 21 days, a $20 late will be added to the ticket and appealing the ticket is no longer an option, according to Cal Poly Transportation and Parking Services (TAPS).

All tickets issued on campus go through the California Department of Motor Vehicles as well as the TAPS, so a hold will be placed on the vehicle registration. Police have to the right to pull over vehicles for no other reason than just having expired registration and issue a ticket. This new ticket will be a $25 fee plus a penalty, which can leave the cost being anywhere from $125 to $225.

Along with a hold being put on vehicle registration through the California DMV, if someone obtains five or more outstanding citations that are more than 40 days old, Cal Poly can put a boot on or tow their vehicle. The vehicle will only be released after all fines are paid. For multiple fines that add up to $200 or more, Cal Poly offers payment plans.

The funds from parking fines do not go to waste. In accordance with California Education Code Section 89701.5, “monies received as parking fines and forfeitures shall be used exclusively for the development, enhancement, and operation of alternative methods of transportation programs for students and employees, for the mitigation of the impact of off‐campus student and employee parking in university communities, and for the administration of the parking fines and forfeitures programs.”

According to TAPS, $1,134,052 in parking fines were collected in 2017. This money helped maintain and improve public transportation around San Luis Obispo.