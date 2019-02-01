What’s up, SLO? Here’s what’s happening this weekend

Rain may be in the forecast, but San Luis Obispo still has plenty of events this weekend to keep you busy. Here’s a preview of what’s happening this weekend.

Friday, Feb. 1:

Art After Dark

This Friday night, downtown San Luis Obispo will come to life with local art, music, and performances from all over San Luis Obispo County. Enjoy dozens of unique galleries and exhibits, all at no charge.

Downtown San Luis Obispo

6-9 p.m.

Free

The Knocks

The electro-pop duo, Ben “B-Roc” Ruttner and James “JPatt” Patterson, will perform at the Fremont Theater on Friday at 8 p.m. Young & Sick and Blu DeTiger will open the show.

Fremont Theater

8 p.m.

$22

Candy Land

Have a sweet tooth? Head over to Trinity Hall for a night of baking, movies, board games, a raffle, and sweet treats.

Trinity Hall

9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Free

SLO Hacks 2019

Students from across the state come together for the largest hack-a-thon at Cal Poly. No development experience is required to participate in this 36-hour, sleepless event.

Chumash Auditorium

February 1-3

Saturday, Feb. 2

California Western Monarch Day

Thousands of orange and black monarchs will fill the sky at Pismo State Beach Saturday for their annual winter visit. A series of butterfly talks, educational booths, and kids activities will be hosted throughout the day.

Pismo Beach State Monarch Butterfly Grove

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Free

Swimming and Diving vs. UCSB

Want to support the Mustangs against our West Coast rival, University of California Santa Barbara? Head to the Anderson Aquatic Center at Mott Gym to cheer on our swim and dive team from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Anderson Aquatic Center, Cal Poly

11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Free

Miniature Watercolors

Using your own photographs of favorite locations, learn how to compose, simplify and draw the subject. Then, instructor Tricia Reichert will guide participants through mixing all the colors needed to bring the scene alive.

Clyde P. Fisher Science Hall (Building 33)

Feb. 2-23

$169

Morro Bay Main Street Market

If you missed the Cambria Farmer’s Market, head over to Morro Bay to experience their very own farmer’s market — and maybe fit in some otter watching while you’re there.

Main & Harbor Street Morro Bay Morro Bay

2:30-5 p.m.

Free

Bob Marley Birthday Tribute Concert

Celebrate Bob Marley’s Birthday with a tribute concert featuring live music from reggae artists Resination, Ras Danny and True Zion.

SLO Brew Rock

7 p.m.

$10

Smile and Nod

Come see Cal Poly’s very own “Smile and Nod” improv team perform on campus Saturday night. Be sure to watch out for any rogue pies flying across the stage.

Phillips Hall (6-124)

Short Form 7 p.m.

Long Form: 8:45 p.m.

$5 Cash

Semi- “Dormal”

Cal Poly students are invited to dress up and come to yakʔitʸutʸu Community Center for a formal night. Free snacks, Central Coaster food, and Yerba Mate will be provided.

yakʔitʸutʸu Community Center

8-11 p.m.

Free

Sunday

Superbowl LIII

Watch the New England Patriots battle it out against the Los Angeles Rams. Or, just stick around for the commercials and the Super Bowl Halftime Show, featuring Maroon 5.

Your friend’s couch

Free

Cal Poly Symphony Winter Concert: Student Soloist Showcase

Watch Cal Poly students audition for their opportunity to perform with the symphony. Or if you’re feeling brave, any student from any major is eligible to try out.

Christopher Cohan Performing Arts Center

3-6 p.m.

$9-14