Sustainability report shows transportation now makes up majority of campus emissions

The 2018 Biennial Sustainability Progress Report was released Jan. 29, and includes updated statistics concerning Cal Poly’s water and energy use, waste management and climate action plan.

While in 2017, buildings were emitting the most greenhouse gasses (GHG), the new report shows that now transportation makes up 51 percent of campus GHG emissions. This is seen as a major concern for Director of Energy, Utilities and Sustainability Dennis Elliot.

“For students that live off campus, the most important thing you can do is commit to a low- or no-carbon method of getting to and from school,” Elliot said.

According to the new report, Cal Poly uses a majority of reusable energy, as similar to last year. While the main source of Cal Poly’s energy is from PG&E, the report states that over half of the electricity PG&E provides to Cal Poly comes from sources that are renewable and/or do not emit greenhouse gasses.